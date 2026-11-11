Who is Ajay Pant? Merchant Navy Captain detained in UK for allegedly transporting sanctioned Russian oil | Details

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday provided an update on the case of Indian Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant, who was taken into custody by British authorities on charges related to the transportation of sanctioned Russian oil. The ministry said it remains in regular contact with his lawyers and family.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a regular media briefing, said India's High Commission in London and the ministry in New Delhi have maintained communication with British authorities, the shipmaster’s lawyers and his family to safeguard his well-being and ensure access to legal support, ANI reported.

Held in judicial custody in the UK since June, Pant's case has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his arrest and his career in the Merchant Navy.

Who is Ajay Pant? In official statements, UK authorities have identified Pant as a 38-year-old Indian national and the captain of MV Smyrtos, a tanker described by the British government as part of Russia's shadow fleet.

While the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and other UK authorities have not released further biographical details about Pant, information shared by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on June 25 said he is a resident of the state and is lodged at HMP Winchester.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Pant has been a sailor for 18 years and would spend around six to seven months at sea each year. The Indian Merchant Navy captain is married and has two children, aged eight and one. He was also the primary breadwinner for his family.

Pant's detention stems from a UK investigation into the alleged transportation of Russian oil in violation of sanctions. The case dates back to June, when British authorities intercepted the tanker he was commanding in the English Channel.

What is the case against Ajay Pant? Pant was detained on June 14, 2026, after British authorities seized MV Smyrtos, a tanker identified as part of Russia's shadow fleet. He was charged over an alleged breach of Russian sanctions following the vessel's interception in the English Channel.

According to reports, the Crown Prosecution Service accused Pant of transporting or facilitating the delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products by sea to another country, allegedly in violation of restrictions under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

Since his arrest, the Indian High Commission in London and the MEA have remained in contact with Pant, his legal counsel and his family, while also engaging with British authorities.

What's happening now? On Tuesday, Jaiswal detailed the consular assistance being extended to Pant and his family. He said, "We have been in touch with the lawyers of Captain Pant as well as his family. The High Commission has paid several visits to Captain Pant to check on his well-being. We have also facilitated the visit of his family members, his wife in particular. The last such visit by his wife took place on 9th of November. We have been in touch with the UK High Commission here as well as the UK Foreign Office in this particular matter. We are trying to do our best for his safety and well-being..."

The MEA spokesperson added that officials were continuing to monitor Pant's welfare and coordinate with British authorities to ensure he had access to legal assistance ahead of his trial.

Earlier, in August, Jaiswal had said that although the matter was legal in nature, the Indian High Commission in London was providing consular assistance to Pant. He added that the MEA had also taken up the matter with British authorities.