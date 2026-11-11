Subscribe

Who is Ajay Pant? Merchant Navy Captain detained in UK for allegedly transporting sanctioned Russian oil | Details

Indian Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant has been in UK custody since June after being arrested in a case involving the alleged transportation of sanctioned Russian oil. The MEA says it is in touch with his lawyers and family and is monitoring his well-being ahead of his trial.

Swati Gandhi
Updated11 Nov 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
This photograph taken on August 14, 2026 shows Ritu Pant, wife of Indian merchant navy captain Ajay Pant, who remains in custody in Britain over sanctions-related offences linked to an alleged Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker, seeing her husband's picture at Ramnagar in India's Uttarakhand state. The Indian captain of an alleged Russian shadow fleet oil vessel seized by British commandos has been made a 'scapegoat', his wife told AFP, as her husband awaits trial.
This photograph taken on August 14, 2026 shows Ritu Pant, wife of Indian merchant navy captain Ajay Pant, who remains in custody in Britain over sanctions-related offences linked to an alleged Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker, seeing her husband's picture at Ramnagar in India's Uttarakhand state. The Indian captain of an alleged Russian shadow fleet oil vessel seized by British commandos has been made a 'scapegoat', his wife told AFP, as her husband awaits trial.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday provided an update on the case of Indian Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant, who was taken into custody by British authorities on charges related to the transportation of sanctioned Russian oil. The ministry said it remains in regular contact with his lawyers and family.

Advertisement

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a regular media briefing, said India's High Commission in London and the ministry in New Delhi have maintained communication with British authorities, the shipmaster’s lawyers and his family to safeguard his well-being and ensure access to legal support, ANI reported.

Held in judicial custody in the UK since June, Pant's case has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his arrest and his career in the Merchant Navy.

Also Read | Death threats, lawsuits and billions in play: The battle over moving Russian oil

Who is Ajay Pant?

In official statements, UK authorities have identified Pant as a 38-year-old Indian national and the captain of MV Smyrtos, a tanker described by the British government as part of Russia's shadow fleet.

While the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and other UK authorities have not released further biographical details about Pant, information shared by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on June 25 said he is a resident of the state and is lodged at HMP Winchester.

Advertisement

According to an Al Jazeera report, Pant has been a sailor for 18 years and would spend around six to seven months at sea each year. The Indian Merchant Navy captain is married and has two children, aged eight and one. He was also the primary breadwinner for his family.

Pant's detention stems from a UK investigation into the alleged transportation of Russian oil in violation of sanctions. The case dates back to June, when British authorities intercepted the tanker he was commanding in the English Channel.

What is the case against Ajay Pant?

Pant was detained on June 14, 2026, after British authorities seized MV Smyrtos, a tanker identified as part of Russia's shadow fleet. He was charged over an alleged breach of Russian sanctions following the vessel's interception in the English Channel.

Advertisement

According to reports, the Crown Prosecution Service accused Pant of transporting or facilitating the delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products by sea to another country, allegedly in violation of restrictions under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

Also Read | Indian refiners’ fuel exports to nations sanctioning Russian oil jump 43%

Since his arrest, the Indian High Commission in London and the MEA have remained in contact with Pant, his legal counsel and his family, while also engaging with British authorities.

What's happening now?

On Tuesday, Jaiswal detailed the consular assistance being extended to Pant and his family. He said, "We have been in touch with the lawyers of Captain Pant as well as his family. The High Commission has paid several visits to Captain Pant to check on his well-being. We have also facilitated the visit of his family members, his wife in particular. The last such visit by his wife took place on 9th of November. We have been in touch with the UK High Commission here as well as the UK Foreign Office in this particular matter. We are trying to do our best for his safety and well-being..."

Advertisement

The MEA spokesperson added that officials were continuing to monitor Pant's welfare and coordinate with British authorities to ensure he had access to legal assistance ahead of his trial.

Also Read | ‘J&K and Ladakh must be depicted as per India’s official map’: MEA

Earlier, in August, Jaiswal had said that although the matter was legal in nature, the Indian High Commission in London was providing consular assistance to Pant. He added that the MEA had also taken up the matter with British authorities.

He said at the time, "I would say that this is a legal matter, but we are closely following this particular issue. We continue to be in touch with the lawyers of Captain Ajay Pant, as well as his family. Our High Commission paid a consular visit to him on 24th June to enquire about his well-being. We are also in touch with the UK High Commission here on this particular matter, as well as with the UK Foreign Office so as to ensure the well-being of Captain Pant. I shall keep you updated on this particular issue."

Advertisement

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaWho is Ajay Pant? Merchant Navy Captain detained in UK for allegedly transporting sanctioned Russian oil | Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story