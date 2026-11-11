Who is Ajay Pant? Merchant Navy Captain detained in UK for allegedly transporting sanctioned Russian oil | Details

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday provided an update on the case of Indian Merchant Navy Captain Ajay Pant, who was taken into custody by British authorities on charges related to the transportation of sanctioned Russian oil. The ministry said it remains in regular contact with his lawyers and family.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a regular media briefing, said India's High Commission in London and the ministry in New Delhi have maintained communication with British authorities, the shipmaster’s lawyers and his family to safeguard his well-being and ensure access to legal support, ANI reported.

Held in judicial custody in the UK since June, Pant's case has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his arrest and his career in the Merchant Navy.

Who is Ajay Pant? In official statements, UK authorities have identified Pant as a 38-year-old Indian national and the captain of MV Smyrtos, a tanker described by the British government as part of Russia's shadow fleet.

While the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and other UK authorities have not released further biographical details about Pant, information shared by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on June 25 said he is a resident of the state and is lodged at HMP Winchester.

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According to an Al Jazeera report, Pant has been a sailor for 18 years and would spend around six to seven months at sea each year. The Indian Merchant Navy captain is married and has two children, aged eight and one. He was also the primary breadwinner for his family.

Pant's detention stems from a UK investigation into the alleged transportation of Russian oil in violation of sanctions. The case dates back to June, when British authorities intercepted the tanker he was commanding in the English Channel.

What is the case against Ajay Pant? Pant was detained on June 14, 2026, after British authorities seized MV Smyrtos, a tanker identified as part of Russia's shadow fleet. He was charged over an alleged breach of Russian sanctions following the vessel's interception in the English Channel.

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According to reports, the Crown Prosecution Service accused Pant of transporting or facilitating the delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products by sea to another country, allegedly in violation of restrictions under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

Since his arrest, the Indian High Commission in London and the MEA have remained in contact with Pant, his legal counsel and his family, while also engaging with British authorities.

What's happening now? On Tuesday, Jaiswal detailed the consular assistance being extended to Pant and his family. He said, "We have been in touch with the lawyers of Captain Pant as well as his family. The High Commission has paid several visits to Captain Pant to check on his well-being. We have also facilitated the visit of his family members, his wife in particular. The last such visit by his wife took place on 9th of November. We have been in touch with the UK High Commission here as well as the UK Foreign Office in this particular matter. We are trying to do our best for his safety and well-being..."

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The MEA spokesperson added that officials were continuing to monitor Pant's welfare and coordinate with British authorities to ensure he had access to legal assistance ahead of his trial.

Earlier, in August, Jaiswal had said that although the matter was legal in nature, the Indian High Commission in London was providing consular assistance to Pant. He added that the MEA had also taken up the matter with British authorities.

He said at the time, "I would say that this is a legal matter, but we are closely following this particular issue. We continue to be in touch with the lawyers of Captain Ajay Pant, as well as his family. Our High Commission paid a consular visit to him on 24th June to enquire about his well-being. We are also in touch with the UK High Commission here on this particular matter, as well as with the UK Foreign Office so as to ensure the well-being of Captain Pant. I shall keep you updated on this particular issue."

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.