Who is AK Bharti, Rajiv Ghai, AN Pramod? Director Generals of Air, Military & Naval operations

India’s armed forces on Sunday held a joint press conference on the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in eliminating terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

The press conference was addressed by Director General of Air operations Air Marshal AK Bharti, DG of military operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, and DG of Naval operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod.

Who are the Director Generals of military, naval and air operations? The Director Generals are the senior officials of the Indian armed forces responsible for overseeing all operations in India and along its borders.

A Director General typically operates at the strategic and operational level and report to the chief of the respective armed force.

DG of military Operations Currently, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai is the DGMO of the Indian Army. He assumed the position on October 25, 2024.

Before his current role, he was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Chinnar Corps.

At the media briefing, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the Indian Army to counter act any further misadventure from Pakistan

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on the 12th of May at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding. However, disappointingly, expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross border and across Line of Control firing followed by drone intrusions through last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly...We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on 10th of May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later...The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan." he said.

DG of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti is the Director General of Operations at the Indian Air Force.

Bharti was commissioned in the Flying Branch in June 1987. He assumed the position of DG Air Operations in October 2024.

Air Marshal AK Bharti said that Operation Sindoor had the desired effect on enemy targets and it was not the forces job to count body bags.

"Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen; it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags," he said.

DG of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod serves as the Director General Operations at the Indian Navy.

He assumed charge as the DG Naval Operations on January 15, 2024.

An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1990.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod said India's response has been measured and non-escalatory.

"In the aftermath of the cowardly attacks on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani sponsored terrorists on 22nd April, the Indian Navy's Carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness...We tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the terrorist attack...Our forces remained forward deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea in a decisive nd deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing. The forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast, which we monitored continuously....Our response has been measured, proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible from day one...As we speak, the Indian Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan, " he said.

Role of a Director General The Director General position is integral to India's defence strategy, especially during periods of escalated tension. The DG is in direct communication with counterparts in other nations to manage and de-escalate potential conflicts, such as in the case of India-Pakistan tensions since 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

The DG also formulates strategies and plans for operations, including combat, counter-insurgency, and peacekeeping missions.

Over 100 terrorists killed in May 7 ‘Operation Sindoor’ More than 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Nine terror sites were hit after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said at a media briefing.