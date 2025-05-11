Who is AK Bharti, Rajiv Ghai, AN Pramod? Director Generals of Air, Military & Naval operations

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on the 12th of May at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding. However, disappointingly, expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross border and across Line of Control firing followed by drone intrusions through last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly...We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on 10th of May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later...The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan." he said.