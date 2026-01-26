Who is Akshita Dhankar? Female IAF officer who unfurled Indian national flag with President Murmu on Republic Day

The unfurling of the Indian national flag is one of the most prestigious ceremonial moments of the Republic Day celebrations.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Jan 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Akshita Dhankar
Akshita Dhankar

9 Agniveer women to be part of IAF band

Akshita Dhankar's selection for this high-precision ceremonial role coincides with the announcement that nine women Agniveers will be part of the Indian Air Force’s band contingent marching down Kartavya Path.

This will be the first time they will be part of the IAF band in the parade.

Agniveer Surabhi Sharma, 19, who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, is excited to be part of the band. “I also play the saxophone and it is a singular honour for me to be part of this iconic parade that is the pride of India,” she told PTI.

The IAF band will play several tunes, including 'Nidar Yodha' and 'Sare Jahan Se Achha', before reaching the Saluting Dias. It will perform 'Sound Barrier' in front of the dais, and after moving past it, the 'Ladakoo' tune.

The sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' is the dominant theme of the parade this year.

(With agency inputs)

Indian Air ForceRepublic Day
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaWho is Akshita Dhankar? Female IAF officer who unfurled Indian national flag with President Murmu on Republic Day
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.