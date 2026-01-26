Who is Akshita Dhankar? Female IAF officer who unfurled Indian national flag with President Murmu on Republic Day

9 Agniveer women to be part of IAF band Akshita Dhankar's selection for this high-precision ceremonial role coincides with the announcement that nine women Agniveers will be part of the Indian Air Force’s band contingent marching down Kartavya Path.

This will be the first time they will be part of the IAF band in the parade.

Agniveer Surabhi Sharma, 19, who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, is excited to be part of the band. “I also play the saxophone and it is a singular honour for me to be part of this iconic parade that is the pride of India,” she told PTI.

The IAF band will play several tunes, including 'Nidar Yodha' and 'Sare Jahan Se Achha', before reaching the Saluting Dias. It will perform 'Sound Barrier' in front of the dais, and after moving past it, the 'Ladakoo' tune.

The sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' is the dominant theme of the parade this year.