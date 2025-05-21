Who is Amir Hamza? LeT ‘co-founder’ hospitalised in Lahore after getting ‘critically’ injured

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder Amir Hamza has been critically injured at his home and hospitalised in Lahore, Times of India reported.

Advertisement

The report said that the 66-year-old editor of Lashkar’s publications was reportedly critically injured at his residence and is currently being treated at a military hospital in Lahore under the protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Telegram channels affiliated with Lashkar supporters referred to the incident on 20 May evening, urging members to stay strong during the ‘crisis’ and maintaining that it was simply an ‘accident,’ according to reports.

Hamza's injury comes three days after Abu Saifullah, a senior Lashkar operative and key recruiter, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan. Hamza, one of LeT’s seventeen founding members, sustained injuries in an accident at his home, according to reports.

Who is Amir Hamza? Born on 10 May 1959, Amir Hamza, also known as Maulana Ameer Hamza is the nom de guerre of a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen and one of the founders of the Islamic militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba. A fiery speaker and a prolific writer, Hamza is a top LeT ideologue, according to reports.

Advertisement

Before handling Lashkar's propaganda, Hamza who belongs to Gujranwala in Pakistan's Punjab province, was an active terrorist who was active in India in early 2000s. He and Saifullah, who was killed earlier this month, were part of the group behind 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

Read More

Also Read | LeT terrorist accused of orchestrating 3 terror attacks in India killed in Pak

The United States Treasury Department has designated Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist organisation and lists Amir Hamza as a sanctioned terrorist.