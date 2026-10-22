Another feather in Anand Kumar’s cap! Japanese magazine lauds Super 30 founder's journey

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar's journey from a financially constrained childhood in Patna to building an educational initiative with global ambitions has been featured by Japanese magazine PRESIDENT.

In a two-part article, the publication described his digital initiative, Super Infinity, as more than an online learning service, calling it a global educational movement focused on reducing children's fear of mathematics and encouraging independent thinking, according to ANI.

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The magazine traced Kumar's early interest in mathematics, his inability to pursue studies at Cambridge University because of financial difficulties and his subsequent efforts to make quality education accessible to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It also highlighted the work of Super 30, the programme through which Kumar has prepared underprivileged students for entrance examinations to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To familiarise Japanese readers with the institutions, the publication compared the academic standing of the IITs with that of the University of Tokyo.

How Anand Kumar uses storytelling to teach mathematics The PRESIDENT feature drew attention to Kumar's teaching methods, particularly his use of stories and fictional characters, 'Bholu' and 'Ricky', to explain complex mathematical concepts.

His approach seeks to make the subject easier to understand while helping students overcome their apprehensions about mathematics. The magazine noted that these methods have been particularly useful in teaching children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who often have limited access to quality educational resources.

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The publication also discussed how Super Infinity intends to extend this teaching approach beyond India through free online educational content. Plans to introduce Japanese-language versions of its educational videos were also highlighted, potentially making the lessons accessible to students in Japan.

Who is Anand Kumar? Kumar was born in Patna, Bihar, on January 1, 1973. His father, Rajendra Prasad, worked as a clerk in the postal department and had limited financial means. However, he strongly believed that education could help people overcome poverty and achieve independence.

The family lived in a modest, dilapidated house with just one and a half rooms, located close to railway tracks. Passing trains frequently shook the house, causing household utensils to rattle and dust to fall from the ceiling.

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Growing up in these conditions, Kumar developed a strong interest in mathematics. While other children played in the neighbourhood, he spent much of his time studying at a small wooden desk. The constant noise of trains gradually became something he learnt to ignore as he concentrated on numbers and mathematical problems.

His academic interest eventually opened up the possibility of studying at Cambridge University. However, his family's financial circumstances prevented him from taking up the opportunity.

Unable to pursue his own overseas academic ambitions, Kumar turned towards teaching and helping students who faced financial barriers to quality education.

How Super 30 brought IIT dreams within reach Kumar went on to establish Super 30, a programme that prepares academically talented students from economically weaker sections for admission to the IITs.

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The initiative offers selected students free coaching, accommodation and meals, allowing them to prepare for competitive entrance examinations without having to bear the costs associated with private coaching.

Super 30 subsequently gained recognition for helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds secure places at some of India's most sought-after engineering institutions.

Kumar's journey also became the subject of the Hindi film Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

His latest initiative, Super Infinity, seeks to expand the reach of his teaching methods through digital education. Its stated focus is on making mathematics accessible to children across countries and encouraging them to approach the subject with confidence rather than fear.

The Japanese magazine's feature places Kumar's latest venture in the context of his earlier work, which began with helping a small group of underprivileged students pursue IIT admissions and has since expanded into an effort to reach learners beyond India.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X