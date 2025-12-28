Who was Angel Chakma? All about the Tripura youth stabbed to death for opposing racial abuse

A 21-year-old student from Tripura has died days after an alleged assault by a group of people near a liquor shop in Selaqui area of Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun. The victim, Angel Chakma, was accompanied by his brother, Michael Chakma, on 9 December when they got into a heated argument with another group for reportedly objecting to racial abuse, Hindustan Times reported.

Angel was grievously injured after being brutally stabbed and succumbed to his injuries almost two weeks later on Friday, 26 December. The police authorities have arrested five people in connection with the murder. One accused, a Nepali national, is still absconding.

Two of the five accused are said to be juveniles and have been sent to a correction home in accordance with juvenile justice norms. Two other accused have been have been sent to jail, while search for the last one in still underway.

Who is Angel Chakma? His background, personal life and other details Angel Chakma was a student at an University in Dehradun, where he was pursuing MBA, according to multiple news reports. He hailed from Nandannagar in West Tripura district.

Angel's father, who is a BSF jawan posted in the Northeast, has reportedly taken the body to his hometown for last rites.

On the night of the incident, Angel and his brother Michael were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop. Another group – that included Suraj Khwas (22), Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25) and others – was also present at the place, ANI reported.

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh also revealed that the group was allegedly talking among themselves and were arguing about something. “It seemed as if someone was commenting on him (Angel),” he said.

Details of the chilling case Angel Chakma received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a ‘kadaa’ (bracelet) during the fight with another group, PTI news agency reported, citing Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh.

Police said the attackers were allegedly in an inebriated state and hurled racial slurs at the brothers. The authorities also confirmed that both Angel Chakma and his brother were consuming alcohol at the time the incident took place.

Subsequently, a case was registered in connection with the attack and a special team has been constituted to arrest the prime suspect, who is from Nepal and lives in Haridwar. A non-bailable warrant has been issued for his arrest, and a reward of ₹25,000 has been announced as well, police told ANI.