Who is Angomcha Bimol Akoijam? Congress' Manipur MP accused of sexual assault by over 10 students at JNU

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who is also a Congress MP, is under scrutiny after he was accused of sexual harassment, reportedly by 11 women students at the university.

While Akoijam has denied the allegations, an FIR was filed against him on Tuesday. The Delhi Police even served a formal notice to Akoijam, asking him to join the probe. Here's all you need to know about the case:

Akoijam, 59, is a Congress MP from Inner Manipur. He was also a professor at JNU and was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences. His areas of interest or specialisation were in social and political psychology and cultural studies.

As many as 11 women students at the university accused Akoijam of sexual harassment. The MP was sacked by JNU on October 9 after its Internal Committee recommended major punishment following an inquiry under the POSH framework, according to news agency ANI.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on October 11 at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. The matter is under investigation.

Akoijam is married to Olivia Thounaojam and has two daughters, according to his profile on Sansad Lok Sabha website. He described himself as a teacher and filmmaker.

Akoijam hold a PHD (Psychology) from Delhi University.

Akoijam won the 20204 Lok Sabha Elections and became an MP from Inner Manipur. He was among MPs who spoke in Parliament during a debate "regarding need to complete the verification of illegal immigrants in Manipur before exercising the census and delimitation process in the State-Laid."

He was a member of the Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports (Rajya Sabha). He even served on the Joint Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 (Lok Sabha).

The Congress MP from Manipur has total assets worth ₹97,67,556 ( ~97 Lakh), according to his election affidavit. He did not declare any criminal cases against him in his affidavit.

Akoijam's accomplishments:

1.Young Psychologist Award (NAOP, 1998 Bhubaneswar)

2. Written and Directed a play “Azadi ki Khamomshiyan” (National School of Drama, 2002)

3. Written and Directed “Langgoi Challabi: Paradise Under Siege (A documentary film, 2004)

4. Written and Directed “Karigi Kiruni Nungsiradi” (A feature film, 2014)

Akoijam denies sexual assault. Here's what he said Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam strongly criticised the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday over the handling of a sexual harassment inquiry against him.

He alleged grave procedural lapses, media leaks, and a violation of statutory rules following his dismissal.

According to ANI, Akoijam accused the JNU administration of failing to provide him with a copy of the inquiry report, which he said was necessary to exercise his right to appeal.

He also alleged a violation of confidentiality provisions under Section 16 of the POSH Act, claiming that his identity was disclosed prematurely.

He called the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) a "khap panchayat." On FIR against him, Akoijam said, “It is good. The merit of the case can be discussed in the court, rather than that 'khap panchayat' in JNU.”

Dismissing the 's*x for marks' allegations, he told ANI, "...I have seen how people treat us in the northeast. I keep asking, would they do this had it been a powerful minister, an MP or MLA from the so-called mainstream. They said that I have asked for s*x for marks. Is it even in their leaked allegations? It is not there; it is not in the complaint."

"They are saying 11. There are 15 of them, out of 97 students, including boys. Can boys be complainants under POSH Act? This is a complete mockery of a system that is established in order to protect and do gender justice...," the Congress MP said on Tuesday.

He lashed out, saying, "This is complete madness; I am very angry now. Because this kind of injustice is being allowed day in and day out. I will be back in Manipur, I will die for my state.

He said he'll be going back to Manipur "after serving this country for so long. " He warned, “I have to find my own roots here. If you think that after serving this country like that you can treat me like this, then you will see the implication of that.”

‘Sex for grades’, a ‘blatant lie’ Earlier, Akoijam had posted a long message on X, saying that "sex for grades" allegation “is not there even in the politically motivated complaint behind the witchunt.”

He accused the VC of JNU of telling "a blatant lie." He wrote, “I had responded my written response to the allegations on 31 May 2026 and my deposition on 16 July 2026, and yet VC says I didn't co-operate!”

"By the way, what is the number of the complainant? 2 or 3 or 11 or 13 (as per the statement of the VC) or 12 or 15 or 16? Obnoxious liars!!!!," Akoijam posted on X.

On Wednesday, a high-level delegation of BJP Mahila Morcha, led by its National President and MP Roop Kumari Choudhary, met NCW Chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar and submitted a memorandum demanding action against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam in the alleged sexual harassment case.

Following this, a group of people, mainly youths, staged a rally towards the BJP office in Manipur, protesting the sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Holding placards reading "A decent leader we support", the protesters condemned the allegations .

One protester said, "We strongly denounce the allegations against Akoijam. The youth stands for Akoijam. He is being targeted by the BJP because he stood for Manipur. To suppress him is to suppress the state. Do not politicise the issue," a protester said.