Who is Anish Dayal Singh? Meet officer to hold additional charge as DG-NSG

The Ministry of Home Affairs appointed CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh as the acting head of NSG, with Nalin Prabhat designated as Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 09:59 PM IST
CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh
CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh (PTI)

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed "additional" charge of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Thursday following the appointment of incumbent Nalin Prabhat as Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP designate.

Prabhat will assume the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Singh will hold the additional charge of director general (DG) NSG "till the joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier".

Also Read | Nalin Prabhat’s tenure as DG NSG cut short for deputation to AGMUT cadre

"Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92), Director General, National Security Guard (NSG) from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88), Director General, Central Reserve Police Force shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NSG vice Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92), till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," said notification.

Who is Anish Dayal Singh?

Prabhat, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Manipur cadre, was deputed to the AGMUT cadre from the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Wednesday by the Union government.

Also Read | ‘BJP conspired with CBI to plant weapons in Sandeshkhali on poll day,’ TMC to EC

With the latest NSG charge, Singh will be heading three forces as he has been holding the additional charge of DG Central Industrial Security Force since August after incumbent DG Nina Singh retired from service.

News agency PTI, citing official sources, said the government is set to make a number of IPS appointments in the next few days as the Border Security Force is being headed in an additional capacity by Sashastra Seema Bal DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the Narcotics Control Bureau will have a vacancy at the top as its DG S N Pradhan will retire this month-end.

Also Read | Bengal govt moves SC as NSG commandoes reach Sandeshkhali | 5 points

The post of the Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad is also being handled in an additional capacity since 28 February, 2023.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 09:59 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWho is Anish Dayal Singh? Meet officer to hold additional charge as DG-NSG

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue