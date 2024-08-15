Who is Anish Dayal Singh? Meet officer to hold additional charge as DG-NSG

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed "additional" charge of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Thursday following the appointment of incumbent Nalin Prabhat as Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP designate.

Prabhat will assume the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Singh will hold the additional charge of director general (DG) NSG "till the joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier".

"Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92), Director General, National Security Guard (NSG) from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88), Director General, Central Reserve Police Force shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NSG vice Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92), till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," said notification.

Who is Anish Dayal Singh? Prabhat, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Manipur cadre, was deputed to the AGMUT cadre from the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Wednesday by the Union government.

With the latest NSG charge, Singh will be heading three forces as he has been holding the additional charge of DG Central Industrial Security Force since August after incumbent DG Nina Singh retired from service.

News agency PTI, citing official sources, said the government is set to make a number of IPS appointments in the next few days as the Border Security Force is being headed in an additional capacity by Sashastra Seema Bal DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the Narcotics Control Bureau will have a vacancy at the top as its DG S N Pradhan will retire this month-end.

