Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria on Sunday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. PM Modi has shared a video of him with the fitness influencer on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"

Prime Minister Modi met social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who had started a 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister, in the video, was heard saying to Ankit, “I will learn something from you today." "How will Swachhata Abhiyan help fitness?" PM Modi asked Ankit.

“Keeping the environment clean is our duty. If the environment remains healthy then we too will," Ankit replied to PM Modi.

In the video which lasted 281 seconds, PM Modi went on to ask Ankit how much time he dedicated towards physical activities, to which he said 4-5 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I get motivated seeing you exercise," Ankit told PM Modi. PM Modi then says "I don’t do much exercise. I do sufficient exercise that is needed to accomplish my day-to-day activities."

Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria? 1) Ankit Baiyanpuria, a former desi wrestler from Bayanpur, Sonipat, is a fitness influencer who has garnered 4.9 million followers on his Instagram profile.

2) He is known for starting a 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Since he started the 75-day hard challenge, Ankit has garnered more than 2.5 million followers in just 28 days which mandated daily selfies, plenty of water, a strict diet, outdoor workouts, and daily readings.

4) Ankit Baiyanpuria started his 75-hard challenge on June 28, 2023, and finally completed this grueling challenge on September 11, 2023. He used to put an Instagram video each day during the course of his 75-day challenge.

5) The fitness influencer was raised by laborer parents, according to HT reports. His workout techniques not only focused on physical health but also on mental well-being. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!