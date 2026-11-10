Who is Anna Konidala of Russia? What Pawan Kalyan shared on WhatsApp group on parting ways

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, announced on Monday (November 10) that they were parting ways after 13 years of marriage. The separation marks the end of Kalyan's third marriage.

The Deputy Chief Minister's office said in a statement that the decision was taken with "mutual understanding and respect."

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The joint statement by the duo, which was also issued through the Jana Sena’s official WhatsApp media group, read, "After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect."

Pawan Kalyan and Konidala, however, said they will remain "good friends."

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read, as per news agency ANI.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested people to respect their privacy during this personal transition and expressed gratitude to everyone who has stood by them.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," the statement concluded.

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Who is Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidala? In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Konidala is originally from Russia. She is a model-actress and graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore in July 2024.

She met Pawan Kalyan around 2011 during the filming of the Telugu movie Teen Maar, Deccan Herald reported. The two dated for two years.

They got married on September 30, 2013, at the Sub-Registrar's office in Erragadda, Hyderabad. She later requested to be addressed as Anna Konidala after adopting her husband's surname.

Pawan Kalyan's life Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996.

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The separation marks the end of Kalyan's third marriage.

He was previously married to Nandini and actor-model Renu Desai. Pawan married Nandini in 1997, but soon their marriage ended.

He later married Renu Desai in 2009, and they parted ways in 2012. The former couple has two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

(With inputs from ANI)

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