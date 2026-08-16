Who is Antara Banerjee? Television actor arrested for ‘attacking’ RPF jawan with blade aboard Surat-bound train

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Antara Banerjee was arrested following an alleged altercation with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel aboard the Aravali Express on August 12. She is accused of entering a reserved air-conditioned coach despite holding a sleeper-class ticket while travelling to Surat for a shoot.

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According to the allegations, an argument broke out over her ticket status, during which Banerjee allegedly removed her clothes and attacked RPF personnel with a razor blade. She was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Who is Antara Banerjee? Antara Banerjee is an Indian television actor who began her career with an appearance in the crime-based series Gumrah: End of Innocence. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 comedy film The Shaukeens and later featured in an episodic role in Savdhaan India.

The 31-year-old returned to television in 2016 with Badho Bahu, where she played Pinky Ahlawat. She subsequently appeared in shows including Laal Ishq, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kavach 2 and Divya Drishti, portraying different characters across the series.

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Born in Kolkata, Banerjee later moved to Mumbai with her parents to pursue acting. She has also trained in Kathak for several years and has performed in stage shows in Kolkata. She has additionally pursued training in classical singing.

Antara Banerjee train incident video Banerjee was taken into custody by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) the next morning. Borivali GRP inspector Kunda Gavade said witnesses indicated that the actor may have been upset after being unable to secure a ticket for an AC coach. She allegedly declined to contact her family members or seek legal assistance and instead insisted that she be arrested.

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Gavade said Banerjee became calmer after the FIR was registered. The actor was detained for a short period and later released after being served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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In his complaint, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Yaminikant Mishra said a disagreement arose between Banerjee and the ticket collector after she was allegedly found occupying a seat that was not allotted to her.

A GRP official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Banerjee was seated in a reserved berth and allegedly refused to move when the passenger holding the valid ticket arrived. When Mishra intervened to assist in clearing the seat, she allegedly responded by verbally abusing the RPF personnel.

“Banerjee was occupying a reserved seat and refused to vacate it for the rightful ticket holder. When Mishra went to help her vacate the seat, instead of complying, she started abusing the RPF team,” Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.

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“She instantly took out a blade from her bag and deliberately injured her hand, causing panic among the commuters. When Mishra tried to intervene, she charged at him and attempted to strike his neck. As Mishra tried to protect himself, he suffered two sharp cuts from the blade. Banerjee even grabbed his uniform and threw his spectacles. She also damaged his phone in the struggle,” the official further mentioned.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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