Anthony Albanese will be the next prime minister of Australia. The politician had a modest beginning in life. He is the lone child of a single mother who raised him in a tough inner-Sydney district on a pension. With record support for the Greens and climate-focused independents, Australia's Labor Party will form the country's next government on May 23, ending nearly a decade of conservative control. Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he and four other senior party members would be sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister on May 23.

Anthony Albanese's friends say his name like bolognese: "Alban-ez". But, after years of being corrected by Italians about his absent father's nationality, he reveals himself and is known as "Alban-easy." The Labor leader is a multicultural representative, claiming to be the first candidate with a "non-Anglo Celtic name" to run for prime minister in Australia's 121-year history. Senator Penny Wong, who will become foreign minister, joined Albanese on stage during his victory speech. Her mother was European Australian and her father was Malaysian-Chinese.

“I think it's good. Someone with a non-Anglo Celtic surname is the leader in the House of Representatives and...someone with a surname like Wong is the leader of the government in the Senate," Albanese said.

Albanese began his first political campaign when he was 12 years old. In a campaign that included refusing to pay the council in a so-called rent strike, his fellow public housing tenants successfully fought a local council proposal to sell their properties, a move that would have doubled their rent.

Tonight the Australian people have voted for change.https://t.co/YFuFsDN7lm — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 21, 2022

The unpaid rent debt was forgiven, which Albanese described as a “lesson for those people who weren't part of the rent strike: Solidarity works."

“As I grew up, I understood the impact that government had, can have, on making a difference to people's lives," Albanese said. “And in particular, to opportunity."

Albanese has pledged to improve Australia's international notoriety of being slow in the climate change movement. He plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more aggressively. The previous administration maintained the same commitment it set in 2015 at the Paris Climate Agreement: a reduction of 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Albanese's Labour Party has predicted a cut of 43%.

Anthony Albanese's financially-tough beginnings in government-owned homes in suburban Camperdown shaped the politician who has led Australia's centre-left Labor Party to power for the first time since 2007.

"It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown can stand before you tonight as Australia's prime minister," Albanese said in his election victory speech on Saturday.

“Every parent wants more for the next generation than they had. My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars," he added.

Throughout the six-week election campaign, Albanese spoke to the life lessons he learnt from his poor upbringing. Labour's campaign emphasised programmes such as financial support for first-time house purchasers dealing with skyrocketing housing prices and stagnant wage growth. Labour also promised working parents lower-cost child care and improved nursing home care for the elderly.

Albanese this week promised to begin rebuilding trust in Australia when he attends a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Albanese said he will be “completely consistent" with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's current administration on Chinese strategic competition in the region.

But he said Australia had been placed in the “naughty corner" in United Nations' climate change negotiations by refusing to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets at a November conference.

“One of the ways that we increase our standing in the region, and in particular in the Pacific, is by taking climate change seriously," Albanese told the National Press Club.

Biden's administration and Australia “will have a strengthened relationship in our common view about climate change and the opportunity that it represents," Albanese said.

Albanese blamed Morrison for a “whole series of Australia's international relations being damaged".

He said Morrison misled the United States that a secret plan to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered with US nuclear technology had the support of Albanese's Labour Party. In fact, Labour wasn't told of the plan until the day before it was announced in September.

Albanese also accused Morrison of leaking to the media personal text messages from Emmanuel Macron to discredit the French president's complaint that Australia had given no warning that a French submarine contract would be cancelled.

In November, French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault described the leak as a “new low" and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them.

Labour also has described a new security pact between China and the Solomon Islands as Australia's worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

As a young child, to spare Albanese the scandal of being “illegitimate" in a working-class Roman Catholic family in socially conservative 1960s Australia, he was told that his Italian father, Carlo Albanese, had died in a car accident shortly after marrying his Irish-Australian mother, Maryanne Ellery, in Europe.

His mother, who became an invalid pensioner because of chronic rheumatoid arthritis, told him the truth when he was 14 years old: His father was not dead and his parents had never married.

Carlo Albanese had been a steward on a cruise ship when the couple met in 1962 during the only overseas trip of her life. She returned to Sydney from her seven-month journey through Asia to Britain and continental Europe almost four months pregnant, according to Anthony Albanese's 2016 biography, “Albanese: Telling it Straight".

She was living with her parents in their local government-owned house in inner-suburban Camperdown when her only child was born on March 2, 1963.

Out of loyalty to his mother and a fear of hurting her feelings, Albanese waited until after her death in 2002 before searching for his father.

Father and son were happily united in 2009 in the father's hometown of Barletta in southern Italy. The son was in Italy for business meetings as Australia's minister for transport and infrastructure.

Anthony Albanese was a minister throughout Labour's most recent six years in power and reached his highest office — deputy prime minister — in his government's final three months, which ended with the 2013 election.

But Albanese's critics argue that it's not his humble background but his left-wing politics that make him unsuitable to be prime minister.

The conservative government argued he would be the most left-wing Australian leader in almost 50 years since the crash-or-crash-through reformer Gough Whitlam, a flawed hero of the Labour Party.

In 1975, Whitlam became the only Australian prime minister to be ousted from office by a British monarch's representative in what is described as a constitutional crisis.

Whitlam had introduced during his brief but tumultuous three years in power free university education, which enabled Albanese to graduate from Sydney University with an economics degree despite his meagre financial resources.

Albanese's supporters say that while he was from Labour's so-called Socialist Left faction, he was a pragmatist with a proven ability to deal with more conservative elements of the party.

Albanese had undergone what has been described as a makeover in the past year, opting for more fashionable suits and glasses. He has also shed 18 kg (40 pounds) in what many assume was an effort to make himself more attractive to voters.

Albanese says he believed he was about to die in a two-car collision in Sydney in January last year and that was the catalyst for his healthier life choices. He had briefly resigned himself to a fate he once believed had been his father's.

After the accident, Albanese spent a night in a hospital and suffered what he described as external and internal injuries that he has not detailed. The 17-year-old boy behind the wheel of the Range Rover SUV that collided with Albanese's much smaller Toyota Camry sedan was charged with negligent driving.

On election day, before the vote counting started, he spoke of an advantage from his upbringing.

"When you come from where I've come from, one of the advantages that you have is that you don't get ahead of yourself. Everything in life's a bonus," Albanese said.