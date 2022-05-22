Anthony Albanese will be the next prime minister of Australia. The politician had a modest beginning in life. He is the lone child of a single mother who raised him in a tough inner-Sydney district on a pension. With record support for the Greens and climate-focused independents, Australia's Labor Party will form the country's next government on May 23, ending nearly a decade of conservative control. Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he and four other senior party members would be sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister on May 23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}