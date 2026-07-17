Who is Anurag Kumar? All about Delhi's new police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre officer and former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police, replacing Satish Golcha.

The appointment comes a day after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Kumar's repatriation from the Intelligence Bureau to his parent AGMUT cadre. The Ministry of Home Affairs said Kumar will assume charge with immediate effect, while Golcha has been directed to report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor for his next posting.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1994) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," the official order read.

According to a police officer posted at the headquarters, Kumar reached the Delhi Police HQ around noon and took charge at the commissioner's office on the 17th floor of Tower-1. After handing over charge to Kumar, Golchha left the police headquarters, according to a Hindustan Times report.

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Nearly 32 years in policing Anurag Kumar brings nearly 32 years of experience in policing, intelligence and internal security to one of the country's most high-profile law enforcement roles.

During his tenure at the Intelligence Bureau, India's premier domestic intelligence agency, Kumar handled key responsibilities related to national security, counter-terrorism, intelligence analysis and other sensitive security matters. He is widely regarded as an officer with extensive experience in strategic and high-level security operations.

Before joining the IB, Kumar served in the Delhi Police, holding several field assignments as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) across multiple districts, where he oversaw law and order, crime control and intelligence operations.

Decorated IPS officer A Bachelor of Engineering graduate, Kumar has received two of the country's highest police honours for distinguished service.

He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016 in recognition of his contributions to policing and national security.

Replaces Satish Golcha Kumar succeeds Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, who took over as Delhi Police Commissioner in August 2025 after replacing Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh (SBK Singh). He remained Delhi Police chief for only 20 days.