Who is Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, having bigger killing record than Nijjar?2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:16 PM IST
A dossier created by Indian intelligence agencies has listed Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, who left India in 2020, as one of the pro-Khalistani elements headquartered in Canada
Amid ongoing debate over unsubstantiated claims by Ottawa that Indian operatives were involved in the killing of designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has put the attention back on extremist activities in Canada. A dossier created by Indian intelligence agencies has listed Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, who left India in 2020, as one of the pro-Khalistani elements headquartered in Canada.