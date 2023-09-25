Amid ongoing debate over unsubstantiated claims by Ottawa that Indian operatives were involved in the killing of designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has put the attention back on extremist activities in Canada. A dossier created by Indian intelligence agencies has listed Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, who left India in 2020, as one of the pro-Khalistani elements headquartered in Canada.

Who is Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala?

Arshdeep Singh, 27 years, originally from the Dalla village in the Moga district of Punjab, is associated with extremist groups, including the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He has been involved in various organized criminal activities and is also connected to the notorious Canadian gangster Goldy Brar.

Arshdeep has been living in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada with his wife and a minor daughter. He holds a passport issued by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar on September 1, 2017, and valid until August 31, 2027.

Cases against Arshdeep Singh

Dala became active in 2020. He was mostly engaged in terror funding, raising terror modules, coordinating the supply of weapons from the other side of the border, and planning specific murders across Punjab. According to the dossier created by the intelligence agencies, Dala has a more killing record than the assassinated KTF leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Dala, in association with Nijjar, formed a three-member KTF module responsible for the killing of Tejinder, alias Pinka, the proprietor of Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga in 2021.

Dala allegedly planned an attack on a Hindu priest, Pragya Gyan Muni, in Phillaur, Jalandhar, in January 2021 through his associates Ram Singh, alias Sona, and Kamaljeet Sharma, alias Kamal.

Dala was also involved in the murder of Manohar Lal, a disciple of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Bathinda in November 2020. Dala also claimed responsibility for the murder of Sukhpreet Singh, a deceased criminal.

Dala collaborated with gangster Bikram Brar and Canada-based Goldy Brar in 2021 to form a 4-member KTF module tasked with targeting specific individuals. The module was assigned to target Bittu Premi, Shamma Badmash and Sirsa-based DSS follower Shakti Singh.

Dala collaborated with Nijjar in January 2022 to establish a four-member KTF module. They had planned to target Harmanbir Singh Gill, SSP of Moga and two inspectors of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing in Moga.

Dala collaborated with Gurjant Singh Janty and Lakhbir Singh Rode in 2021 end to create a four-member KTF module operating in Haryana. In Jan 2022, his associate Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi received Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukh Greece from Chandigarh to ex-infiltrate him to Pakistan from Punjab.

Dala established a 7-member KTF module in January 2022 aimed at targeting Pritpal Singh Bobby, a Mohali-based immigration consultant.

