With effect from September 9, 2022, SpiceJet has named Ashish Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer. Kumar, who has over 26 years of experience in a variety of industries, joined SpiceJet in January 2019 from Interglobe Enterprises, where he served as VP (Head) of Corporate Finance. Prior to this, from 2014 to 2018, he worked as Interglobe Hotels' Chief Financial Officer for five years. It's interesting to note that IndiGo Enterprises is its competitor IndiGo's parent company.

Kumar formerly held the position of Head of Finance at Tata Value Homes from 2011 to 2014 and Suzlon Infrastructure from 2009 to 2010, respectively. He has also worked at Reliance Infrastructure and Hindustan Petroleum. Kumar holds an M.Com from the University of Kolkata and a B.Com (Hons) from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata. He is a certified chartered accountant (ACA), cost accountant (FCMA), and company secretary (ACS).

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "I am delighted to welcome Ashish to the SpiceJet family. Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is today's best job in the aviation industry. Ashish's experience and proven track record will ensure he can successfully lead this effort. I wish him all the best for his new role."

Ashish Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, SpiceJet, said "I am delighted and honoured to join SpiceJet and look forward to closely working with the team. I hope to contribute to the growth story and scale greater heights with the Company under the able leadership of Ajay Singh."

Facing a liquidity crunch, SpiceJet reported a loss of ₹784 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to a loss of ₹731 crore a year earlier. The company had also reported a loss of ₹485 crore for the quarter ended March.

(With agency inputs)