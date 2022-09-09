With effect from September 9, 2022, SpiceJet has named Ashish Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer. Kumar, who has over 26 years of experience in a variety of industries, joined SpiceJet in January 2019 from Interglobe Enterprises, where he served as VP (Head) of Corporate Finance. Prior to this, from 2014 to 2018, he worked as Interglobe Hotels' Chief Financial Officer for five years. It's interesting to note that IndiGo Enterprises is its competitor IndiGo's parent company.

