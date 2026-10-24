Who is Ashoke Sen? Indian physicist honoured with 2026 Oskar Klein Medal for pioneering work on string theory

Indian physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the 2026 Oskar Klein Medal, becoming the first Indian physicist to receive the honour, news agency PTI reported.

Sen, an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bengaluru, is widely regarded as one of the architects of modern string theory.

His pioneering work has contributed to the understanding of gravity, black holes and the fundamental nature of matter, as per the report.

The medal, established in 1988, recognises distinguished contributions to theoretical physics. It is awarded annually by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Who is Ashoke Sen? Ashoke Sen is one of India's most prominent theoretical physicists, widely recognised for his pioneering contributions to string theory and its application to some of the most fundamental questions in physics. His research has advanced scientific understanding of gravity, black holes and the underlying structure of matter.

Sen serves as an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Bengaluru. He was previously a professor and Distinguished Professor at the Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI) in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, and has also held academic positions at TIFR in Mumbai.

Sen is best known for his work on string theory, a theoretical framework that proposes that the fundamental constituents of matter are tiny, one-dimensional strings rather than point-like particles. The theory seeks to provide a unified understanding of particles and fundamental forces, including gravity.

His research has made significant contributions to several areas of theoretical physics, including S-duality, black-hole entropy, string field theory and the study of unstable D-branes. He also formulated the Sen conjecture on open string tachyon condensation, an important development in the study of string theory.

Sen's work on the relationship between different string theories helped establish the understanding that apparently distinct formulations could represent different limits of a deeper underlying theory.

Sen delivered the Oskar Klein Memorial Lecture, titled Gravity from strings and strings from gravity, on October 22 at the AlbaNova University Centre in Stockholm.

The lecture examined how string theory can provide a consistent quantum description of gravity and help address unresolved questions involving black holes and the relationship between quantum mechanics and gravity.

His contributions to these areas have helped shape the development of modern string theory and earned him international recognition.

Sen completed his bachelor's degree in science at Presidency College in Kolkata, followed by a master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He subsequently earned his PhD from Stony Brook University in the United States.

He later worked as a postdoctoral associate at Fermilab and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC) before taking up academic positions in India.

Sen has received several major honours for his contributions to theoretical physics. These include the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in 2012, the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013.

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His research helped establish the idea that different string theories can be understood as different limits of an underlying, more fundamental theory, as per PTI.

What is the Oskar Klein Medal? Named after Swedish theoretical physicist Oskar Klein, the medal was established in 1988 to honour his scientific legacy.

Every year, the organisers of the Oskar Klein Memorial Lectures invite a distinguished researcher to deliver a memorial lecture and receive the medal. The award recognises outstanding contributions to theoretical physics.

Congratulating him on the latest recognition, ICTS Director Rajesh Gopakumar said, “On behalf of all of us, very warm congratulations to Ashoke. It has been no less than wonderful having Ashoke with us and setting the tone for excellence here at ICTS.”

In a statement, ICTS described Sen, an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor, as an internationally recognised researcher whose work has helped shape modern string theory, as per PTI report.