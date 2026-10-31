Who is Ashutosh Dixit? Air Chief Marshal takes charge as new IAF chief; he was part of Operation Sindoor, Op Rakshak

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Saturday. Dixit, who has received several military gallantry and distinguished service awards, including the PVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal), succeeds Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President for appointment of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM as the next Chief of the Air Staff in the substantive rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of 31st October, 2026, with a tenure up to 31st December, 2028,” the Defence Ministry notification had stated.

Over a career spanning four decades, the Air Chief has rich experience across diverse domains such as Operations, Flight Testing, Capability Development and Joint Staff assignments.

Who is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? Air Marshal Dixit has played an important role in the induction and development of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and several other aircraft programmes. His experience is expected to support the government's focus on Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in defence, news agency ANI reported.

Born on December 9, 1966, Dixit joined the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. Over nearly four decades of service, he has held several operational, training and senior command positions.

He has experience flying several types of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, different MiG variants, Jaguar, Kiran, IL-78, Hawk and Tejas, according to ANI.

Dixit is also an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor. His career has therefore involved both operational flying and testing new aircraft and their capabilities.

The Air Marshal has taken part in several important military operations and exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor.

Before taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

Earlier, he headed the Central Air Command as its Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. The command is among the Indian Air Force's major operational commands.

The government has credited his service in various appointments with helping strengthen the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

Dixit has received several military awards during his career. He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, followed by the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011. He received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

The Param Vishisht Seva Medal is among India's highest military honours for distinguished service.