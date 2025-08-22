Who is Avadhut Sathe? Popular Pune-based finfluencer under SEBI lens without a license

Known for his flamboyant style of teaching trading lessons, Pune-based finfluencer Avadhut Sathe has become a brand among his followers.

During his classes at the Avadhut Sathe Training Academy (ASTA), he uses unique ways to deliver his teachings like by breaking into dance mid-lecture, pointing at charts on giant screens, and urging students to join him on stage.

However, on 20 August, Sathe's ASTA came under the lens of the Securities and Exchange Board of India following officials carried out a search-and-seizure operation at his Karjat academy.

The raid was headed by the deputy general manager of SEBI and was part of a broader crackdown on unregistered financial influencers.

On Thursday, Sebi's whole-time member (WTM) – Kamlesh Varshney – revealed that SEBI carried out a major search operation targeting a prominent financial influencer in Mumbai.

Though he declined to name the influencer, Varshney said, “It's a big name in that industry. And I must give credit to my team because we have been working on this case."

About Avadhut Sathe: Avadhut Sathe was raised in a Dadar chawl before moving to Mulund. Before working as a finfluencer, he studied engineering and started his career in the software industry. Before moving abroad, he worked at Hexaware Technologies. He also worked in the US, Singapore and Australia.

After returning to India, he quit his job to teach trading techniques to his followers full-time.

Often referred to as 'trading guru', Sathe runs the Karjat Trading Academy, designed as a residential “Gurukul” for retail investors. He also built a tech-based system where students learn from each other.

In years, Sathe has trained over 18,000 people, most of them from middle-class backgrounds. He has offered them courses in Hindi, Marathi and English.

His courses focus on trader psychology, and risk management, options strategies, often stressing mindset and discipline in trading.

With more than 9.36 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, Sathe has now become one of the most recognisable faces in India's finfluencer's circuit. His theatrical style has helped him create a loyal following.