Sonia Gandhi’s recently launched memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is now out and hitting headlines for varied reasons. Featuring several unknown details about the Gandhis, her relationship and marriage to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, personal struggles and more, the book highlights her addition to the Gandhi family and eventual political entry in India.

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Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig's special contribution to Sonia Gandhi book Amid mixed reactions, Sonia Gandhi's book has a special contribution from Aviva Baig, who is the fiancée of Gandhi's grandson Raihan Vadra. Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra made their contributions towards the photographs in the book.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir features a black-and-white photograph of herself at 20 on the front cover. The image was captured by Rajiv Gandhi in Turin, Italy, in 1966.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Aviva Baig? ⌵ Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer and creative professional. She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company. 2 How did Aviva Baig contribute to Sonia Gandhi’s memoir? ⌵ Baig and Raihan Vadra contributed photographs to Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, *Belonging: A Journey of Love*. Baig also co-shot the recent portrait of Sonia Gandhi featured on the back cover. 3 What is Aviva Baig’s connection to Raihan Vadra? ⌵ Aviva Baig is engaged to Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. The couple dated for several years before announcing their engagement. 4 Is Aviva Baig’s wedding to Raihan Vadra planned? ⌵ Details about Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra’s upcoming wedding have not been made public.

The back cover, meanwhile, features a more recent portrait of Sonia Gandhi. The picture was clicked in Delhi in 2026 by her grandson, Raihan Vadra and his fiancée, Aviva Baig.

The Congress Party chairperson's latest picture offers a contrast to the younger version of her on the cover.

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Taken almost 60 years apart, the two portraits bring together different chapters of Sonia Gandhi's life.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi recalls death of her firstborn in memoir

Who is Aviva Baig Aviva Baig hails from Delhi. She is a photographer and creative professional. Baig is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company.

Aviva Baig got engaged to Raihan Vadra last year in December. The two dated for several years before making it official. Details about their upcoming wedding remains unknown.

About Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra Meanwhile, Raihan Vadra is the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra.

Raihan Vadra is a visual artist and photographer whose interest lies in wildlife, street and commercial subjects.

He helmed Sonia Gandhi's cover shoot for Harper's Bazaar India.

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Controversy around Raihan Vadra's Delhi exhibition Recently, Raihan Vadra made news over his photography. He held a solo exhibition titled No Idea Is Final, at Delhi's Bikaner House in October 2026, days after student protests.

The exhibition was said to feature over 100 photographs, including some covering student and youth protests in Delhi. However, hours before the opening of the exhibition, Vadra said that he was asked to remove or replace over 70 images. He claimed that the venue had objected to the political nature of his photographs.

However, Bikaner House responded by saying that those removed photographs were inconsistent as per exhibition policy.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.