Who is Baba Neem Karoli who inspired Virat-Anushka, Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Neem Karoli Baba was a Hindu Guru and a devotee of Lord Hanuman.
Neem Karoli Baba was a Hindu Guru and a devotee of Lord Hanuman.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma along with their daughter visited a ashram in Vrindavan. The video of their visit was recently seen on the internet. They paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan on 4 January. The couple stayed there for about an hour and had ‘darshan’ of Baba's 'samadhi', besides meditating in a 'kutia' (hut).