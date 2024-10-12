Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Who is Baba Siddique? All you need to know about NCP leader shot dead in Mumbai

Livemint

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot in Mumbai and died at Lilavati Hospital. Police have detained two suspects in connection with the incident. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, recently joined Ajit Pawar's NCP after leaving Congress.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mumbai on Saturday night. Mumbai police have apprehended two persons related to the incident. The former Maharashtra Minister had quit the Congress earlier this year to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in February.

The three-time MLA from Bandra West was the second senior member of the Mumbai Congress to depart — after former union minister Milind Deora joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in January.

His son Zeeshan was also expelled from the party in August — a month after it came to light that seven Congress MLAs cross-voted in biennial elections to 11 seats of the Legislative Council. Zeeshan Siddique was elected as a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

“I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident. We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism," Pawar wrote on X.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody. One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)

