Is Bajrang Lal Bagra set to replace Champat Rai? Speculation grows amid Ram Mandir donation theft row

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra was tipped to replace Champat Rai as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the latter's resignation during a crucial meeting on Monday, 6 July, amid the alleged donation embezzlement controversy.

According to PTI, citing sources, discussions on the resignations of Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra were underway, with the Trust expected to approve both.

The meeting, which began at 3.15 PM at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, was attended by seven of the Trust's nine permanent members, including Trust President Nritya Gopal Das. Rai and Mishra were absent from the meeting, sources added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Bajrang Lal Bagra and what roles has he held in the VHP? ⌵ Bajrang Lal Bagra, a Chartered Accountant from Rajasthan's Sikar district, is the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's International General Secretary since February 2024. He has served in various leadership roles within the VHP and previously led National Aluminium Company Limited as its CMD. 2 Why is the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust outside the RTI Act? ⌵ The Trust is regarded as an independent organization not owned or controlled by the government, which exempts it from the RTI Act. The Central Information Commission has ruled that the Trust does not qualify as a public authority as it does not receive government funding. 3 What actions are being taken regarding the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ram Temple? ⌵ A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations, with a recent 15-day extension granted to widen the scope of their inquiry and ensure a comprehensive examination of the case. 4 What prompted the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra from the Trust? ⌵ Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a moral response to the emerging allegations of donation embezzlement linked to the temple's finances, amid a growing political controversy. 5 What measures have been taken regarding security around the Ram Temple complex amid the donation theft controversy? ⌵ In response to the donation theft controversy, security has been increased around the Ram Temple complex, with additional police personnel deployed and restrictions placed on the movement of private vehicles to enhance safety during critical meetings.

As per Trust sources, the meeting is expected to assess the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged donation theft, consider the resignations of Rai and Mishra, and, if the resignations are approved, deliberate on filling the resulting vacancies in the Trust.

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While speculation was widespread that the resignations had been accepted, no official confirmation had been issued.

Who is Bajrang Lal Bagra? Bajrang Lal Bagra, a native of Rajasthan's Sikar district, is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in both the corporate sector and the VHP.

He has been serving as the VHP's International General Secretary since February 2024, when he was elected to the post at the organisation's Pranyasi Mandal and Management Committee meeting in Ayodhya.

Before assuming full-time responsibilities within the VHP, Bagra had a long career in the public sector. He headed National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Mines, as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Earlier, he held the positions of Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer at NALCO as well as RITES Ltd, where he gained significant experience in finance, corporate management and governance.

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After taking voluntary retirement from NALCO, Bagra transitioned to organisational work with the VHP. He has since occupied several key leadership roles, including that of Joint General Secretary, and has also served as the president and CEO of the Ekal Abhiyan.

Meanwhile, security was tightened around the Ram temple complex, with additional police personnel deployed at key locations and on approach roads. Authorities shifted the meeting venue from Mani Ram Das Chhawani to the temple complex, citing security concerns.

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Restrictions were also imposed on the movement of private vehicles, including those belonging to media personnel, in the vicinity of the temple complex.

Das calls for strictest punishment for accused Ahead of the meeting on Monday, Trust President Nritya Gopal Das issued a statement expressing anguish over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Lalla temple and said those found guilty should face the strictest punishment.

He also voiced confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying everyone connected with the alleged wrongdoing would be brought to justice. Das further urged that the issue, which he described as a matter of faith for millions of Hindus, should not be politicised.