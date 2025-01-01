Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Who is Bhuvnesh Kumar? IAS from UP cadre assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

Who is Bhuvnesh Kumar? IAS from UP cadre assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

Anubhav Mukherjee

The government of India has appointed Bhuvnesh Kumar as the CEO of UIDAI. Take a look at who is IAS Bhuvnesh Kumar…

IAS Bhuvnesh Kumar was appointed as the CEO of UIDAI on Wednesday, January 1.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has appointed Bhuvnesh Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to an official press release on Wednesday, January 1.

Who is Bhuvnesh Kumar?

IAS Bhuvnesh Kumar is an officer of the 1995 batch IAS from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. A graduate and gold medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, he held several important positions both at the Centre and in his cadre state.

(… stay tuned for more updates)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
