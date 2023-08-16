Who is Bittu Bajrangi? All you need to know about cow vigilante arrested over Nuh clashes3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi remanded in custody for Nuh communal clashes; VHP and Bajrang Dal distance themselves.
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was remanded in police custody on Wednesday in connection with the recent Nuh communal clashes. The development came even as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and its youth wing - Bajrang Dal - distanced themselves from him. According to the police, Bajrangi is the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force.