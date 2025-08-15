Who is Bodhana Sivanandan? All about youngest female chess prodigy to beat Grandmaster Peter Wells

A 10-year-old chess prodigy named Bodhana Sivanandan recently emerged as the youngest girl to defeat a grandmaster. In the 2025 British Chess Championships held in Liverpool, the Indian-origin girl from Harrow pulled off the win against 60-year-old GM Peter Wells in the last round of the iconic game.

Advertisement

The International Chess Federation, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced the record-breaking feat. “British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster! The 10-year-old, from Harrow, pulled off the win on Sunday against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool.”

Advertisement

Bodhana Sivanandan breaks record The pre-teen has broken the record previously held by Carissa Yip of the United States. “Sivanandan’s victory at 10 years, five months and three days beats the 2019 record held by American 🇺🇸 Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months and 20 days),” the post added.

Daughter of an IT professional, Bodhana Sivanandan's family roots can be traced to Tamil Nadu's Trichy. She became one of the most prominent faces in British chess after her family moved to London in 2007.

Bodhana Sivanandan's introduction to chess Last year, in an interview with the BBC, Bodhana Sivanandan described how she was first introduced to the game. She began playing chess at age five during the COVID-19 lockdown after a friend of her father gifted her a chess set with other toys. Responding to the inquisitive child, her father, Sivanandan Velayutham, told her how she “could play the game", and that’s how she started playing.

Advertisement

Her keen interest in the game helped her secure the third-highest title, ‘Woman FIDE Master’ (WFM), which comes after Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

With the latest win, Bodhana earned her first Woman Grandmaster norm in the event. This victory makes her the youngest player ever to achieve the third norm needed for the Woman International Master title.

Commending on the exemplary talent, chess legend Susan Polgar, in a post on X, said, “By beating a GM in the final round, she also earned her final WIM norm and became a WIM at 10! Double congratulations.”