Who is the British national Goa Police want a Blue Corner notice issued for in nightclub fire case? Explained

Goa Police have initiated the process to get a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, one of the accused in the December 6 nightclub fire that resulted in 25 deaths, through Central agencies, a senior officer told news agency PTI.

According to the official, Khosla was in Goa when the incident occurred and fled to the UK, most likely the next day.

"We have started the process to issue him a blue corner notice to bring him from the UK. Formalities required to be completed with Central agencies are being initiated,” the officer said.

Who is Surinder Kumar Khosla? Khosla is reportedly one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, where a massive fire broke out on December 6.

The land where the nightclub was constructed was leased to Khosla, who is now involved in a lengthy legal dispute with the original landowner, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar.

"Khosla was in Goa when the fire occurred. However, he later fled to the UK, probably on the next day (December 7)," the police officer told the news portal.

Police have so far arrested eight people, including the nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, and Ajay Gupta, and five others.

The latest development comes as Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the co-owners of the Goa nightclub ‘Birch by Romeo Lane', returned to India this week. The brothers landed in Delhi on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand.

The two individuals were detained in Phuket on December 11. Thai authorities took action following intervention from the Indian embassy.

The Luthra brothers departed from Delhi hours after a fire at their Goa nightclub on December 6. They were reportedly attending a wedding in Delhi at the time of the incident.

Goa nightclub horror A total of 25 people, including tourists and restaurant staff, lost their lives after a massive fire erupted at the club shortly after midnight on Sunday. Authorities stated that the fire was reported at approximately 12:04 am on Sunday.

Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as many victims, including employees, became trapped on the ground floor of `Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, a fire official earlier told the news portal.