Who is Chaitnaya Baghel? Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel’s son arrested by ED on his birthday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly arrested Chaitnaya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, on Friday in an alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case.

Official sources told news agency PTI that Chaitnaya was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after fresh raids were carried out at his home in Bhilai town in Durg district.

The father-son duo reside at the same place.

Who is Chaitnaya Baghel? Chaitnaya Baghel, the son of Bhupesh Baghel, is currently looking after the Baghel family's vegetable farm, the Indian Express reported.

He was earlier involved in the real estate business.

Party sources told the media outlet that Chaitanya preferred to keep safe distance from politics.

Chaitanya’s formal entry into politics was initially planned between 2018-2023 when his father was the Chief Minister. However, for reasons unknown, the plan did not materialise, the report added.

The next attempt was reportedly made last year when Baghel was nominated to contest the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

"Then last year, when Baghel was nominated to contest the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, speculation was rife that Chaitanya would be fielded from the Patan Assembly seat [which his father represents] if his father won. But as Baghel lost, the plan was shelved," The Indian Express reported while quoting a source.

According to reports, Chaitanya Baghel was earlier questioned by Durg police in connection with the attempted murder of a Bhilai professor last year.

He was summoned in September 2024, after Bhupesh Baghel wrote to ex-CJI DY Chandrachud alleging that both the state and central agencies were being "misused" to target him and his family.

Why was Chaitnaya Baghel arrested? Sources told PTI that Chaitnaya Baghel was arrested under Section 19 of the anti-money laundering act. It was alleged that Chaitnaya was not cooperating during the searches that were conducted after authorities received fresh evidence in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh searches at the premises of on Friday Baghel as part of an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering investigation against his son Chaitanya Baghel, official sources said.

The ED earlier claimed that Chaitanya Baghel was suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds from the alleged liquor scam.

It has been said that the "scam" resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with over ₹2,100 crore.

It’s Chaitnaya’s birthday today Bhupesh Baghel said it was Chaitanya's birthday today, July 18 -- the day he was arrested by ED officials.

In a post on X, Bhupesh Baghel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the “gift”. He said, “Nobody in any democracy in the world can give a birthday gift like the one Modi and Shah have given.”

“On my birthday, both the most respected leaders sent the ED to the houses of my advisor and two OSDs. And now, on my son Chaitanya's birthday, an ED team is raiding my house. Thanks for these gifts. I will remember them for life," he said.

Bhupesh Baghel, a senior Congress leader, posted on X saying that the ED had come to his home on the last day of the assembly session when the issue of trees being felled for a coal mine project of the Adani group in Tamnar tehsil of Raigarh district was to be raised.