Who is 'Jharkhand Tiger' Champai Soren? Five facts about the new chief minister of Jharkhand
In a late-night development, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and MLAs supporting the Soren govt elected senior cabinet minister Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party and was nominated for the chief minister post. Here are five facts about the new chief minister
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned amid the fears that he would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The federal agency had seized one BMW car and ₹36 lakh in cash from his Delhi residence after the search.
