Chanderkant Jha, a serial killer who evaded arrest for more than a year after jumping parole, finally landed in the police net earlier this week.

Jha, who had terrorised the national capital between 2006 and 2007, had been on the run since October 2023.

The 57-year-old was arrested at Old Delhi Railway Station on Friday as he attempted to flee to Bihar.

In 2013, Jha was convicted of three murders, earning two death sentences. However, in 2016, the death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment without remission.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that Jha had been serving a life sentence for three murders and carried a bounty of ₹50,000 for his capture, reported PTI.

According to police, Jha has a history of gruesome crimes between 2006 and 2007 and his modus operandi left Delhi shaken.

How police arrested Chanderkant Jha — Over six months, the team traced Jha's network of family, friends, and associates.

— Officials interrogated individuals in fruit and vegetable mandis across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where Jha had once worked.

— The team identified a suspicious mobile number while analysing voluminous call data records, that ultimately led them to Jha's location.

— Jha hails from Bihar. He resided near Azadpur Mandi in Delhi and befriended young men, often migrants, by helping them find jobs and offering them meals.

What Additional CP Sain said — Jha would tie his victims hands, claiming he would punish them, and then strangle them with a locally made nunchaku. He would dismember the bodies meticulously, ensuring minimal blood splatter. The remains were then packed in plastic bags and transported using his modified cycle-rickshaw before being dumped at pre-determined locations, often near Tihar Jail," reported PTI quoting Sain.