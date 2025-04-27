Who is Colonel Taimur Rahat? Pakistani diplomat accused of making ‘throat-slit gesture’ during London protest

A video went viral on social media this week, with netizens alleging that a "Pakistani diplomat" made a "throat-slit gesture" at members of the Indian community who were protesting over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The incident reportedly took place outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday. Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to news agency ANI, the "Pakistani diplomat staff" in the purported video was Colonel Taimur Rahat, who was seen publicly making a threatening throat slit gesture towards Indian community protestors.

But, who is Colonel Taimur Rahat? Colonel Taimur Rahat is the Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission in London, ANI reported. The website of the Pakistan High Commission in London also mentions Taimur Rahat as one of its officials.

He serves the defence wing of the Defence Wing of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Rahat is married to Maham Taimur. Last year in May, Maham Taimur had hosted a "social event" at the Pakistan's High Commission in the UK “to celebrate the exquisiteness, diversity, talent and allure of Pakistan and its people. Spouse of the High Commissioner, Dr. Sarah Naeem was the Chief Guest.”

Pahalgam terror attack Pakistani diplomat Taimur Rahat came under the limelight after the controversial video showing him allegedly making a "throat-slit" gesture to protesters in the UK went viral this week.

The Pakistani official was also seen holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman when over 500 members of the Indian community held a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy over the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people were killed and several were injured when a group of terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to news agency PTI.

As the purported video of the Pakistan Army official went viral, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa warned people of Pakistan to "save their neck first," adding that an "apocalypse is hovering over your head."

Slamming the Pakistani official, Sirsa was quoted by ANI as saying, "Those who were threatening outside the Embassy, you will be identified one by one. You will be held accountable in England, too. Be careful."

On Saturday, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid strongly condemned the throat-slitting gesture made by Colonel Taimur Rahat.