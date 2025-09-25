Who is Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, accused by BJP of instigating Ladakh’s ‘Gen Z’ protests?

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has accused the Congress of “rioting” in Ladakh and attacked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Violence broke out in Leh on September 24 as protesters set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and a CRPF van in Leh, the capital city of Ladakh. At least four people were killed and over 70 were injured during the violence, and a curfew was imposed in Leh, the largest town and administrative centre of Ladakh.

Amit Malviya posted on X a photo saying: “This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?”

Who is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag? Stanzin Tsepag is the Councillor for Upper Leh and a part of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. The Council has 30 councillors apart from the five-member executive council.

Tsepag won the Leh election as a Congress candidate in 2020. He has been charged in connection with violent clashes and arson during protests in Leh, Ladakh, on September 24. An FIR (police case) has been filed against him for allegedly giving a provocative speech at a hunger strike venue, which authorities claim contributed to unrest.

The autonomous district organisation was established in 1995 and currently administers the Leh district in Ladakh. Members are elected through direct polls from territorial constituencies for a five-year term.

At a press conference, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang is the main instigator behind the Ladakh violence. The BJP MP said attempts were made to “portray” that protests were being led by Gen Z.

“Stanzin Tsepang is the councillor from the Upper Leh ward. He is the main instigator, and numerous photos have surfaced of him and his workers instigating the violence. He can also be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office. A video of this has also surfaced, and the BJP has also posted it. Councillor Stanzin Tsepang is with Rahul Gandhi,” Patra said.

What did Sonam Wangchuk say? After the BJP alleged the Congress's involvement in the Ladakh protests, Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he doesn't believe the Congress has such influence over the Ladakh youth to mobilise them for protests.

Wangchuk added that the councillor did deliver a remark in anger because the two people who were hospitalised yesterday belonged to his village, but believed that Congress does not have enough hold to influence the youth.

“A Congress councillor yesterday reached a hospital in anger because two people from his village were hospitalised, but Congress does not have such influence,” he said.