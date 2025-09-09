Who is CP Radhakrishnan, the RSS veteran elected India’s 15th Vice President?

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is the next Vice President of India.

Radhakrishnan, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), defeated the INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy, who was the other candidate in the election for the second-highest constitutional position, necessitated by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on 21 July.

The elections were held on Tuesday, 9 September.

"I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC," said Returning Officer P C Mody.

Mody said that total 767 votes were cast, of which, 752 were valid and 15 were invalid.

“NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes and Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes,” added Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Experts said Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan’s candidacy is primarily driven by his ideological anchoring. He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, since the age of 16.

Radhakrishnan became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. Jana Sangh was founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, before it became the BJP in 1980.

BJP leader Radhakrishnan has been a Member of Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice. During his tenure as an MP, he served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. He was a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

Addressed UN Assembly in 2004 Radhakrishnan addressed the UN General Assembly in 2004 when he was there as a member of the Parliamentary Delegation.

Radhakrishnan served as the BJP's State President in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007. In this role, he undertook a 93-day, 19,000-km ‘Rath Yatra’.

The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs.

Radhakrishnan has been the Governor of Maharashtra since 31 July, 2024. Prior to becoming the Maharashtra Governor, Radhakrishnan served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.

Maha Guv Since 31 July Born on 20 October 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Radhakrishnan has travelled extensively across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The countries he has visited include the USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, the UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan.

OBC Gounder caste

Radhakrishnan belongs to the OBC Gounder caste, believed to politically rally behind the AIADMK, the BJP’s biggest ally in Tamil Nadu. E Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief and the former chief minister, belongs to the same community.