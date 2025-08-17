Who is CP Radhakrishnan? The veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu picked by NDA as Vice Presidential candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has picked Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the incumbent Governor of Maharashtra, as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda made the announcement during a press conference.

"At the parliamentary board meeting, we all unanimously decided on the VP candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. We also discussed the VP candidate with all our alliance parties (NDA)earlier. We will discuss our opposition party as well to smooth the VP election..." Nadda said at the press conference.

This development follows the BJP parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Dhankhar resigned on 21 July The candidature comes almost a month after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and served until 2027.

The Election Commission issued a notification on 7 August for the 9 September election to the vice president's post, kickstarting the nomination process. The last date of filing the nomination for the Vice Presidential election is 21 August. The opposition INDIA bloc has yet to announce its candidates, even as the numbers favour the NDA.

“CP Radhakrishnan considered a statesman, commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu,” Nadda said.



Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP from the age of 16. He became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. Jana Sangh was founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, before it became the BJP in 1980.

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Radhakrishnan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice. During his tenure as an MP, he served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. He was a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

In 2004, Radhakrishnan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary Delegation. He was also a member of the first Parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

Between 2004 and 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. In this role, he undertook a 19,000 km ‘Rath Yatra’ that lasted for 93 days.

The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs.

Maharastra Governor since July 2024

Radhakrishnan has been the Governor of Maharashtra since 31 July, 2024. Prior to becoming the Maharashtra Governor, Radhakrishnan served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.

Born on 20 October 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

How is the Vice President Elected? According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election had to be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation on 21 July.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament — elected and nominated — using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

The electoral college currently has 788 MPs, 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha for the 17th Vice Presidential Election.

As things stand, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate. There are fair chances that Radhakrishnan will be the next Vice President of India.