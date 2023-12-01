Who is Damian Williams? US prosecutor who charged Indian official with plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
The diplomatic ties between India and the United States are going through a sensitive phase over the alleged plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. Federal prosecutor Damian Williams filed an indictment in the district court of New York against Indian national Nikhil Gupta and an identified Indian official referred to as CC-1 for planning the alleged assassination of the Khalistani supporter, known to spread hate against India.