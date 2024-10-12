Who is DB Patil? CM Shinde announces Navi Mumbai Airport will be named after ex-MP and activist

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after former MP DB Patil, as announced by CM Eknath Shinde during a test flight. Developed by the Adani Group, it aims to ease congestion at Mumbai Airport and is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and IAF officers during inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Airport runway
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and IAF officers during inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Airport runway(PTI)

The upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai will be named after former MP and activist DB Patil. An announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday during a test flight. An IAF C-295 landed at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Friday. The airport is being developed by the Adani Group and expected to start commercial operations early next year.

“We are ready for the flight as well as for the fight. We do what we say, we don't say what won't happen, let's see what happens in future. Our work is done quickly. We started Ladli Behan Yojana and now money goes to the accounts of sisters quickly. Navi Mumbai Airport will prove to be a boon for the people. Today C-295 successfully landed at Navi Mumbai Airport. The Airport will be named Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport,” the CM said.

“Today the landing was done on a safe runway. When the airport work started, the opposition leaders were asking a lot of questions. They said that such announcements are made a lot, there will be no airport, but today there was a safe landing and commercial flights will start as soon,” added Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers, lightnings dampen Navratri celebrations

Who is DB Patil?

Dinkar Balu Patil was born in Raigad district to a farmer's family in 1926. Patil earned his LLB degree in 1951 before entering politics A few years later. He was first elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Panvel in 1957 and served for five terms till 1980. Between 1977 and 1984 he also served as an MP from Kolaba.

Patil worked extensively with the Peasants and Workers Party and emerged as a vocal champion of farmers and landowners. He led several protests during the 1970s and 1980s after the City and Industrial Development Corporation acquired land in Panvel.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: Parking prohibited in THESE areas for Shivaji Park mela

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWho is DB Patil? CM Shinde announces Navi Mumbai Airport will be named after ex-MP and activist

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.000.00
      Chennai
      76,651.000.00
      Delhi
      76,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.