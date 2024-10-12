The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after former MP DB Patil, as announced by CM Eknath Shinde during a test flight. Developed by the Adani Group, it aims to ease congestion at Mumbai Airport and is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

The upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai will be named after former MP and activist DB Patil. An announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday during a test flight. An IAF C-295 landed at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Friday. The airport is being developed by the Adani Group and expected to start commercial operations early next year.

“We are ready for the flight as well as for the fight. We do what we say, we don't say what won't happen, let's see what happens in future. Our work is done quickly. We started Ladli Behan Yojana and now money goes to the accounts of sisters quickly. Navi Mumbai Airport will prove to be a boon for the people. Today C-295 successfully landed at Navi Mumbai Airport. The Airport will be named Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport," the CM said.

"Today the landing was done on a safe runway. When the airport work started, the opposition leaders were asking a lot of questions. They said that such announcements are made a lot, there will be no airport, but today there was a safe landing and commercial flights will start as soon," added Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Who is DB Patil? Dinkar Balu Patil was born in Raigad district to a farmer's family in 1926. Patil earned his LLB degree in 1951 before entering politics A few years later. He was first elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Panvel in 1957 and served for five terms till 1980. Between 1977 and 1984 he also served as an MP from Kolaba.

Patil worked extensively with the Peasants and Workers Party and emerged as a vocal champion of farmers and landowners. He led several protests during the 1970s and 1980s after the City and Industrial Development Corporation acquired land in Panvel.

(With inputs from agencies)