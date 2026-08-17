Who is Deepak Mhaskey, ex-Chemistry professor replacing Amit Malviya as BJP social media chief?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed Deepak Mhaskey, a 58-year-old leader from Chhattisgarh, as its new national social media convenor, replacing longtime digital strategist Amit Malviya.

Mhaskey, who is from Raipur, brings a mix of political, academic, agricultural and electoral-data experience to the role. He has around 15 years of experience in the BJP's IT and social media operations and has worked on social media campaigns during assembly elections in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, according to an Indian Express report.

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From Chemistry professor to IT cell head Before becoming a full-time political functionary, Mhaskey reportedly worked as a Chemistry professor. He holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry and has also studied cement technology and computer programming. He has decades of experience in agriculture, horticulture and organic farming, according to information shared about his professional background, according to reports.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Deepak Mhaskey and what is his background? ⌵ Deepak Mhaskey is a 58-year-old leader from Chhattisgarh who has been appointed as the BJP's national social media convenor. Previously a Chemistry professor, he has extensive experience in the BJP's IT and social media operations and has worked in agriculture and electoral data analysis. 2 Why did the BJP appoint Deepak Mhaskey as the new social media chief? ⌵ Mhaskey was appointed to strengthen the BJP's digital and social media operations as part of a major organisational reshuffle aimed at enhancing the party's outreach and strategy ahead of upcoming elections. 3 What changes occurred in the BJP's social media team along with Mhaskey's appointment? ⌵ In addition to Deepak Mhaskey as the head of the social media department, four new social media co-convenors were appointed from different states: Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt, and Arun Yadav. 4 How did Amit Malviya respond to his replacement by Deepak Mhaskey? ⌵ Amit Malviya congratulated Deepak Mhaskey publicly after the announcement, expressing confidence that the new leadership would achieve new milestones in the BJP's digital communication efforts. 5 What role does Deepak Mhaskey's experience in agriculture and education play in his new position? ⌵ Mhaskey's diverse background in agriculture, education, and experience in social media campaigns provides him with a unique perspective to lead the BJP's social media strategies effectively, especially in reaching broader audiences.

He previously served as the BJP's Chhattisgarh IT cell in-charge and state spokesperson.

He is a first-generation BJP leader and has never contested an election. His brother, Tej Pratap Mhaske, is associated with the RSS, according to Indian Express.

On August 14, Mhaskey met BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi. After the meeting, he posted that they discussed organisational and public-service issues.

Also Read | Amit Malviya dropped as BJP IT chief; Deepak Mhaskey named successor

What is Mhaskey's new role? Mhaskey will head the BJP's national social media department, taking over from Malviya. Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav have been appointed as social media co-convenors.

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Malviya, who led the BJP's IT and social media machinery for more than a decade, congratulated Mhaskey and the new team after the appointments were announced.

"I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP’s Social Media Department," Malviya said in a post on X.

The BJP's new digital team comes as the party prepares for the next round of Assembly elections and seeks to strengthen its digital outreach. The wider organisational reshuffle under Nitin Nabin has also brought changes across the party's national leadership.

Nabin hails new BJP team BJP national president Nitin Nabin congratulated the party's newly appointed national office-bearers, saying the new team would bring "new momentum" to the organisation and advance its vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

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In a post on X, Nabin extended his "heartiest congratulations and best wishes" to the new office-bearers, saying the team combines experience and energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

"I am confident that every member, with the spirit of a dedicated karyakarta, will further strengthen the organisation to take forward the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' and the commitment to nation-building to new heights," he said.

BJP has announced a team under Nitin Nabin. The announcement specifies individuals assigned to high-ranking roles including National Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and National Secretaries. The list also extends to specialised administrative positions such as Treasurers, Central Office In-charges, and various regional coordinators.

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