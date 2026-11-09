Who is DGP Mukesh Singh? Manipur IPS officer celebrates Diwali with IRB and CRPF personnel in Naranseina | In Pics

The Manipur Police chief, Mukesh Singh, celebrated Diwali with personnel of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stationed at Naranseina in Bishnupur district on November 8. The visit saw the senior police officer share a festive meal with security personnel, personally serve food to jawans and inaugurate a gym at the battalion.

The celebrations brought together personnel serving away from their families during the festive season, with the DGP joining them in marking the occasion.

Manipur Police shared details of the visit on X, saying, “On 08.11.2026, the Director General of Police, Manipur, Shri Mukesh Singh, IPS, accompanied by ADGP (L&O/ AP) and DIG (AP-I), visited the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Naranseina, Bishnupur District, to celebrate Diwali with the personnel of 2nd IRB and CRPF stationed at the battalion.”

View full Image View full Image Diwali celebrations: Manipur DGP visits Naranseina ( Manipur Police )

View full Image View full Image Diwali celebrations ( Manipur Police )

View full Image View full Image Diwali Celebrations: Manipur DGP visits Naranseina ( Manipur Police )

View full Image View full Image Manipur DGP visits Naranseina for Diwali celebrations ( Manipur Police )

On his arrival, Singh was accorded a Guard of Honour by the battalion. A Bada Khana, or community feast, was organised for the IRB and CRPF personnel as part of the celebrations.

The police department said, “The DGP, along with the accompanying senior officers, personally served food to the jawans and joined them in the festive celebrations.”

During the visit, Singh also inaugurated a gym at the battalion unit. The police described the occasion as reflecting the "spirit of camaraderie, unity and togetherness among the security forces", while acknowledging personnel who continue to serve away from their families during the festive season.

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Who is DGP Mukesh Singh? Singh is a 1996-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre. An IIT Delhi graduate, he has more than three decades of experience in policing, counter-insurgency operations and counter-terrorism investigations, according to a report by The Indian Express. He assumed charge as Manipur's DGP this year.

Originally from Begusarai in Bihar, Singh began his career in Jammu and Kashmir, with his early postings including Mendhar in Poonch district and Srinagar. He subsequently served in several sensitive areas, including Poonch, Reasi, Pulwama and Jammu, during periods of militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

He was also part of the founding team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), established after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. During his tenure with the agency, he was associated with investigations into several high-profile terror cases, including the 2011 Delhi High Court blast, the Mecca Masjid blast and the Samjhauta Express bombing.