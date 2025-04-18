Who is Dilip Ghosh’s bride-to-be Rinku Majumdar? West Bengal BJP leader to get married at 60, say reports

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh may soon tie the knot with a party collegue, several reports claimed on Friday. If reports are to be believed, the former West Bengal BJP chief is likley to get married in a simple ceremony at his residence in Kolkata on Friday, April 18.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old BJP leader is unmarried and has no children.

Who is the bride? Sources told Aaj Tak that Dilip Ghosh will tie the knot with Rinku Majumdar. She has been a member of the BJP for a long time.

She has handled responsibilities for the party's women's wing or BJP Mahila Morcha, the OBC front, the handloom cell, and several other important roles, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Hindustan reported that Rinku Majumdar had been divorced earlier and has a son who works in an IT company in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Rinku was recently seen at Eden Gardens on April 3, which further fueled speculations of her relationship with Dilip Ghosh.

According to reports, Dilip Ghosh had gone to watch an IPL match at Eden Gardens. The report claimed that Rinku spoke to Dilip Ghosh's mother Pushpalata Ghosh and convinced her for the marriage.

Advertisement

Dilip Ghosh in controversy Dilip Ghosh recently stired a controversy when he suggested that Hindus must keep weapons at home for protection. Ghosh was heard saying at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district about the recent Murshidabad violence.

Read More

He said, "Hindus are buying television sets, refrigerators and new furniture. But they don't have a single weapon at home. When something happens, they keep calling the police. The police will not save you."

"Ten years ago, people didn't know what Ram Navami processions were. Today, such processions are being held in every locality because Hindus have realised they need to unite. Even God doesn't stand by the weak," he added.

The video of his purported remarks went viral on social media. Mint, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Advertisement