An education loan can remain a financial responsibility for years after a student completes their studies. However, Dimple Porwal, an MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, managed to clear her ₹25 lakh education loan in just five years, instead of the 15-year repayment period offered by her bank.

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Porwal, who currently works at Microsoft, recently shared her repayment journey in a video on social media. She explained how planning, regular prepayments and careful use of additional income helped her close the loan a decade earlier than planned. According to her, the approach also helped her save nearly ₹10 lakh in interest.

Her story has attracted attention online, particularly among students and young professionals dealing with education loans.

Who is Dimple Porwal and why did she take a ₹ 25 lakh loan? Porwal pursued her MBA at IIM Kozhikode after leaving a stable job. However, funding the course meant taking on a major financial responsibility.

She recalled that the day her education loan was approved, she could not sleep because she was thinking about the debt she would have to repay.

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Being the only child of a single mother made the decision even more challenging. She also had to leave her job, which meant there would be no regular income for the next two years while she completed her MBA.

Instead of waiting until she started earning, Porwal began planning how she would repay the loan even before receiving her first salary at Microsoft.

Her bank had offered a repayment period of 15 years, but she wanted to become debt-free much sooner.

How did she repay the ₹ 25 lakh education loan in five years? Porwal followed five steps to bring down her loan amount and reduce the interest she would have to pay.

1. Never missed an EMI: Her monthly instalment was around ₹22,000. She made sure every payment was made on time to avoid late fees and protect her credit score.

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2. Paid four additional EMIs every year: Apart from her regular monthly payments, she paid four extra EMIs annually. This meant making one additional payment every quarter, helping her reduce the outstanding loan faster.

3. Used bonuses and stock awards: Instead of spending her annual bonuses and Microsoft stock awards, she directed a significant part of this additional income towards loan prepayments.

4. Increased her EMI with salary hikes: Whenever her salary increased by 10%, she increased her monthly loan instalment by the same percentage. This helped her put more money towards the loan as her income grew.

5. Used education loan tax benefits: Porwal also used the tax benefits available on education loan interest and directed the savings towards further repayments.

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How much did Dimple Porwal save in interest? According to Porwal, she paid approximately ₹4.6 lakh in interest while repaying the ₹25 lakh loan over five years. Had she continued with the original 15-year repayment schedule, the total interest would have been nearly ₹15 lakh.

This means she saved around ₹10 lakh by closing the loan early.

The tax benefit she mentioned is worth understanding. Under the earlier Income-tax Act, Section 80E allowed eligible taxpayers to claim a deduction on interest paid towards qualifying higher education loans. From 1 April 2026, the corresponding provision is Section 129 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. Eligibility and conditions apply.

Internet reacts to her repayment strategy Porwal's story has received appreciation on social media, with several users praising her financial discipline and planning. While some congratulated her on becoming debt-free, others said her approach offered useful lessons for people taking education loans.

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Her message to those considering a major financial commitment is simple: believe in yourself, but have a repayment plan.

Her experience also highlights how regular prepayments, using additional income wisely and increasing EMIs with salary growth can reduce the overall interest burden.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.