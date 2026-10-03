Who is Dino Morea? Why 90s top ramp model from Gladrags was questioned in 'scam' over BMC's ₹65 crore losses

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was questioned by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday in connection with the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. He was grilled for six hours, an official said.

An EOW official told PTI that the actor was allowed to leave after questioning, and he may be called again as per need and requirement.

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Here's all you need to know about Dino Morea and why is he being questioned in the case:

Who is Dino Morea? Dino Morea is a super model and Bollywood actor. He was born to an Italian father and Indian mother on December 9, 1975, in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Born and raised in Bangalore, Dino Morea moved to Mumbai in the 90s to pursue a career in modelling.

He won the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 1995, which launched his career as one of India's first prominent male supermodels.

Actor Dino Morea was a regular face on the ramp before his Bollywood debut with 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

He is an actor and producer, known for The Empire (2021), Raaz (2002) and Happy New Year (2014).

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Why was Dino Marea questioned in this case? The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation contract awarded to clean and desilt the Mithi River. The “scam” caused a wrongful loss of more than ₹65 crore to the BMC, the central probing agency said earlier.

The civic body had initiated a major project to clear sludge from the Mithi River using specialised equipment, including 'sludge pushers' and 'dredging machines,' procured from Kochi-based firm Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, police sources told PTI.

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Subsequent investigations revealed that the key accused, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, allegedly colluded with officials from Matprop and the BMC's Storm Water Drains (SWD) department to siphon off ₹65 crore through fraudulent billing and inflated costs.

Morea's name surfaced during the probe after Kadam's call detail records (CDR) revealed multiple communications between him, the actor and the latter's brother, PTI reported.

Investigating agencies suspect that apart from personal acquaintance, financial transactions took place between Morea and Kadam, prompting the police to examine the actor's potential links to the case.

Besides the Mumbai Police investigation, the case is also being probed by federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), over money-laundering allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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Police officials stated that Morea was questioned to ascertain the nature of his dealings with the key accused and clarify his involvement in the alleged scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier conducted search operations at 18 locations across Mumbai, Kochi and Thrissur, including properties linked to Dino Morea, in connection with the Mithi River desilting scam.

Taking to X, ED wrote, "ED, Mumbai has conducted search operations at 18 locations across Mumbai, Kochi and Thrissur on 06.06.2025 at the office/residential premises linked to Prashant Ramgude (BMC Engineer), Bhupendra Purohit (BMC Contractor), M/s Matprop Technical Service Pvt Ltd, Jay Joshi (Director of M/s Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd), Ketan Kadam (Controller of M/s Woder India LLP) and Santino Rocco Morea/ Dino Morea (Close associates of Ketan Kadam) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the matter of “Mithi River Desilting Scam”.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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