Who is Divyanshi Choudhary? Why did teen Wushu athlete threaten suicide after Asian Games exit?

Teenage Wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary was dropped from India's Asian Games squad weeks after being selected, with the Wushu Association of India (WAI) citing an ACL injury. However, Divyanshi has alleged physical and mental harassment and claiming that a doctor had cleared her to compete in Japan.

The 17-year-old athlete from Kota was included in India's seven-member Wushu team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the Sports Ministry's August 22 list. On Friday, she was replaced by two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi in the women's 60kg category.

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In a now viral video, a distraught Divyanshi accused the federation of harassing her and alleged that she was being removed despite defeating Roshibina in the selection trial.

"I am really fed up. I have been harassed so much mentally from June, July to now, it's September, I am being harassed, because she (Roshibina) wanted to go (to the Asian Games)," she said.

"Why is she not letting anyone else go? I have defeated her (in the selection trial). I have the right to go to Asian Games," said a sobbing Divyanshi.

At one point, she threatened to die by suicide and moved towards the edge of the terrace where she was standing, showing the ground below.

Who is Divyanshi Choudhary? Divyanshi is a young Indian Wushu athlete who competes in the sanda discipline and trains at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. She was selected for India's Asian Games squad after trials in which she says she defeated Roshibina, a two-time Asian Games medallist.

Divyanshi has also alleged that she was physically harassed during an earlier national camp.

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"You know, when our 10-day camp was held in Srinagar. They injured my shoulder forcefully. Because of that, I didn't practice for 4-5 days. Then, I recovered and went to play SCO event (in China). And, I tolerated all this. In the first Dehradun trial, they forcibly defeated me. I have a video on my YouTube channel."

The allegations have not been independently established.

Why was Divyanshi replaced? WAI, athlete give different accounts The WAI has denied that the selection trial played any role in the decision and said Divyanshi was replaced because of an injury. According to the federation, she sustained the injury during the 2026 SCO Wushu Sanda Championship in Hubei, China, from June 24 to 29, before spending about a month at home and returning to the national camp on August 10.

WAI said Divyanshi complained of pain during training in August.

"On 14th August 2026, during training, she complained of pain stating it was due to a hamstring issue, and did not train on 14th and 15th August. During training on 17th August, she again complained of hamstring pain and thereafter did light training for the next 2-3 days," the WAI statement said.

An MRI was conducted on August 23 at Manipal Hospital in Patiala after obtaining consent from her parents. The federation said the scan and subsequent clinical examination found a serious knee injury.

"The MRI report was shown to HPD of Sports Medicine of SAI on 24th August and she referred the athlete to an Orthopaedic doctor at Manipal Hospital for further consultation. On further clinical examination and review of the MRI by the Orthopaedic Doctor and a medical officer, she was found to have a partial high-grade ACL tear with large effusion."

WAI said it then informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) that Divyanshi had been advised to refrain from competition and full training until recovery.

Divyanshi disputed that assessment. "I had an injury. I showed it to the doctor. The doctor said, 'by taping, you can play easily'. I wanted to play. But, my MRI reports, which were with my coach here, and with the federation, went to them. And they have it. So, why? Why are my reports being sent?

"The doctor himself is writing in the prescription, that this player can play. So, why is this not being accepted? And, when you are taking such a big decision, at least inform the athlete. Shouldn't I have had the knowledge of all these things even once if you are removing my name.

"I also needed to tell my side (of story). This is not just. It's my big dream to go for Asian Games and win there for India."

What did the Sports Ministry say about her replacement? The Sports Ministry said the replacement followed the established procedure for injury withdrawals. A ministry source said the WAI informed the IOA on September 9 that Divyanshi needed to be withdrawn from the squad.

"Wushu Association informed IOA that she has an injury and would need to be withdrawn on September 9. Accordingly the changes were made to the final squad. The Ministry approved the changes as is the established norm for injury replacements," the source told PTI.