Who is Dr Ashok Kumar? Why former Coal India GM is back in college after retirement

Dr Ashok Kumar, a former general manager at Coal India Limited, has returned to college to pursue postgraduate studies in psychology after retiring from two professional roles. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Kumar enrolled in the postgraduate psychology programme at Ranchi University, driven by a desire to learn after spending much of his career in engineering and management.

Kumar retired as general manager (E&M) at Coal India Limited on September 30, 2018. He subsequently joined the Jaypee Group as a vice-president and later served as an adviser before retiring from his second stint on October 23, 2025.

His decision to resume formal education after decades of professional experience reflects his continuing interest in learning and exploring a new academic discipline.

Who is Dr Ashok Kumar? According to the news outlet, Kumar has an extensive academic background in engineering and management. He earned a BTech in mechanical engineering from NIT Jaipur, followed by an MTech in industrial engineering and management from ISM Dhanbad. He also holds a PhD in engineering.

Kumar spent a significant part of his professional career at Coal India Limited, where he eventually rose to the position of general manager (E&M). Following his retirement in 2018, he continued working in the corporate sector, joining the Jaypee Group as a vice-president before taking on an advisory role.

He retired from the Jaypee Group on October 23, 2025. However, rather than bringing his learning journey to an end, his second retirement opened the door to a new academic pursuit.

Why has Ashok Kumar returned to college after retirement? Kumar's decision to enrol in psychology at Ranchi University stems from his curiosity about human behaviour and the workings of the mind, according to Dainik Jagran.

After spending years studying and working with engineering systems and machinery, he has chosen to explore a discipline that focuses on people, their thoughts and their behaviour.

"Engineering taught me to understand machines; now I want to understand humans through psychology. Learning never ends," Kumar said, as quoted by the news outlet.

His decision highlights a shift from a career centred on technical knowledge and management to the study of human psychology. It also illustrates how retirement can provide an opportunity to pursue interests that may have remained unexplored during a demanding professional career.