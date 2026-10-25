Who is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu? Nilgiris researcher turning waste into wealth earns global recognition

Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu, who grew up in Uppatty village near Gudalur in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, has built a research career focused on waste management, plastic pollution and technologies that seek to convert discarded materials into useful products and clean energy.

The son of P Veeramuthu and P Ramayi, both tea plantation workers, Veeramuthu studied at government institutions before pursuing higher education in botany and biotechnology. His research career has since taken him to international institutions and collaborations across several countries.

According to media reports, he has featured in scientist rankings published by Stanford University researchers in collaboration with Elsevier for four consecutive years, from 2023 to 2026. He has also been recognised in the career-long impact category, which assesses researchers’ cumulative citation-based impact.

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Who is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu? His education and research journey Veeramuthu completed his BSc in Botany at Bharathiar University, followed by an MSc in Plant Biotechnology at Bharathidasan University and an MPhil in Biotechnology at Periyar University. He earned his PhD from the University of Madras in 2013.

During his doctoral studies, he received an Indo-Australian fellowship and visited the University of Adelaide as a visiting scientist. His subsequent research experience included work in Malaysia and Taiwan, as well as visits to European universities under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions fellowship scheme.

His academic profile at Saveetha Dental College also records industrial research experience, including work with Reliance Industries in Mumbai on biorefinery technologies for biofuels and bioproducts.

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What does his research focus on? Turning waste into valuable resources A central theme of Veeramuthu’s work is the potential to recover useful materials and energy from waste and biological resources. His research interests include waste-to-value technologies, biomass conversion, biochar production, biofuels, microalgae-based wastewater treatment and carbon dioxide sequestration.

These areas bring together environmental science and energy research, examining how discarded materials and biological resources could be processed for applications beyond disposal.

His work also explores the use of microalgae in wastewater treatment and biomass-based processes for renewable energy and value-added products. Such technologies may offer opportunities for resource recovery, although their environmental benefits depend on the materials processed, the methods used and the energy required.

Plastic pollution and waste management are among the key areas highlighted in reports on his research.

Explaining his research priorities, Veeramuthu said: “My research focuses on developing practical solutions to environmental challenges and converting waste into valuable resources. My mission is to protect the environment, promote clean energy, convert waste into useful resources and build a sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.

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International collaborations and professional achievements Veeramuthu has worked with institutions in Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand. His research spans environmental science, energy technologies and biorefinery applications, drawing on both academic research and industrial experience.

His institutional biography also lists editorial and peer-review responsibilities for scientific journals. His professional recognitions include a bronze medal at Malaysia’s 2015 Industrial Art and Technology Exhibition and a Best Presenter Award at an international sustainable process integration conference held in the Czech Republic in 2021.

These experiences form part of his professional record across research, industrial applications and scientific publishing.

What do the Stanford–Elsevier scientist rankings measure? The Stanford–Elsevier rankings use citation-based indicators to assess the scientific impact of researchers. These include measures related to citations, the h-index and co-authorship-adjusted research output. The database distinguishes between single-year impact and career-long impact.

Inclusion in the rankings reflects bibliometric measures of research influence. It does not, by itself, establish the real-world effectiveness or environmental impact of every technology developed by a researcher.