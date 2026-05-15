Who is Dr Ketan Bhatikar, the Goa Congress leader who died of a snake bite?

Goa Congress leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar died after being bitten by a snake, news agencies said quotimg police said on Friday, 15 May. Dr Bhatikar who was the party's face during the recently cancelled Ponda assembly bypoll

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Bhatikar, 38 was on his way to Dandeli village in Karnataka.

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"Bhatikar had got down at Karmal Ghat, on the Goa-Karnataka border, for some reason, when a snake bit him. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Congress candidate for the Ponda Bhatikar, renowned physiotherapist, was the Congress candidate for the Ponda by-election, which was cancelled following a high court verdict. He had moved the Supreme Court against the HC order through a Special Leave Petition, which is pending before the apex court.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled Dr Bhatikar’s death.

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‘Deeply shocked and saddened’ Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said he was deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of D Ketan Bhatikar.

“His departure is a profound loss to the medical community. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul attain Sadgati,”

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Bhatikar.

"His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends during this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Alemao said.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee paid tribute to its party leader and extended condolences to the bereaved family, as well as his friends and supporters.

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His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered.

In a post on X, it said, We are deeply saddened by the passing of party leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar. His unwavering dedication, commitment to public service, and contribution to the party and society will always be remembered with great respect and gratitude."

(With eagency inputs)

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